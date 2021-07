Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Highlights as Mark Cavendish roars to Stage 6 victory

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed his 32nd Tour de France stage after sprinting to victory in style in Chateaurouxm extending his green jersey lead. Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni completed the podium as Mathieu van der Poel kept the yellow jersey.

00:04:26, an hour ago