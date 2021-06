Cycling

Tour de France 2021 highlights: Mark Cavendish stars on Stage 4 after one-minute rider 'protest'

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) claimed a fairytale win on Stage 4 at the Tour de France as he moved within three of all-time leader Eddy Merckx. The 36-year-old, a shock inclusion at the Tour after Sam Bennett was ruled through injury, was immediately overcome with emotion as he was embraced by his teammates.

00:05:15, an hour ago