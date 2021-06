Cycling

Tour de France 2021 highlights - Tadej Pogacar bulldozes Stage 5 time trial but just misses out on yellow

Tadej Pogacar denied Stefan Kung a maiden Tour de France stage win with a barnstorming victory in the Stage 5 time trial as Mathieu van der Poel dug deep to hold onto the yellow jersey in Laval. Dutchman Van der Poel now leads the Slovenian defending champion by eight seconds after posting the fifth-best time in the 27.2km race against the clock.

