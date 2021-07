Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – ‘His life’s about to change!’ – The moment Nils Politt realises he will win

Germany’s Nils Politt gave his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to smile about following the withdrawal of Peter Sagan by soloing to victory in Nîmes. Politt picked the pockets of his fellow escapees after proving to be the strongest of a 13-man break in Stage 13 to win a maiden Tour de France stage in style.

00:00:48, an hour ago