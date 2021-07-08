Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) pulled out of the Tour de France prior to Stage 12 with a knee injury.
The record seven-time green jersey winner still hopes to compete at the Olympic Games but faces a race against time to be fit. The men’s road race is on July 24.
Sagan was involved in a big crash with Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on Stage 3 that saw the Australian withdrew from the race.
Although he battled on, he hurt his knee again earlier this week – an injury that got worse on Wednesday’s double ascent of Mont Ventoux.
“Yesterday after a hard stage it was swollen and I cannot move my leg,” Sagan told reporters including Eurosport ahead of Stage 12.
It means Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) has one fewer rival in the race for the points classification.
