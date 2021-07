Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – ‘I cannot move my leg’ – Peter Sagan abandons before Stage 12

“Yesterday after a hard stage it was swollen and I cannot move my leg,” Sagan admitted. He will now hope to recover ahead of Tokyo 2020, with the road race on his agenda for later this month. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:32, 18 minutes ago