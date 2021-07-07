Sir Bradley Wiggins was full of admiration for Geraint Thomas as the Ineos Grenadiers rider led the peloton during Stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Thomas, who had suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier in the race following a gruesome crash at Stage 3, has persevered, and looked somewhere close to his best on the Mont Ventoux stage.

With less than 90km to go, the Ineos lead-out saw Thomas leading the pack potentially creating an attack opportunity for General Classification hopeful Richard Carapaz.

Tour de France 'He's got a degree in falling off' - Martin out of Tour following latest crash on Stage 11 4 HOURS AGO

Watched by Wiggins, reporting for Eurosport on the back of a motorbike, the 2018 winner earned huge praise from his former teammate.

“I heard a question from a journalist the other day to G asking, ‘why are you still here in the race?’

“THAT’S why he is still in the race!

“He’s been dogged with bad luck this race, crashes, dislocated shoulder he popped back in, that’s the class act that he is. Never afraid to be the teammate again, and he’s doing the job on these lower slopes of Mont Ventoux.

That really excites me seeing Geraint Thomas at the front. I love that guy. What a rider.

"Most people would have climbed off by now. We’ve seen Tony Martin abandon today, Roglic has gone home, I’d have gone home by now.”

- - -

Tour de France 'Different gravy' – Cavendish could win seven stages at this Tour, claims Wiggins 8 HOURS AGO