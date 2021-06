Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘I had to get rid of the sprinters!’ – Julian Alaphilippe on dramatic Stage 1 win

Julian Alaphilippe will swap the rainbow bands for the yellow jersey after winning a dramatic opening stage of the Tour de France in swashbuckling style. He spoke to Eurosport after the race.

