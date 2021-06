Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - ‘I have no sympathy’ – Bradley Wiggins on fan who caused huge Stage 1 crash

Bradley Wiggins says he has no sympathy with the fan who caused the Stage 1 crash at the Tour de France. Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd then debated the methods the sport can implement to prevent similar situations happening again. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:58, an hour ago