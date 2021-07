Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'It feels weird when you have nothing to hide' - Tadej Mohoric on police raid

Matej Mohoric said that it felt weird to be investigated when you have nothing to hide after his team were the subject of a police raid a few days ago. Mohoric was speaking after he won Stage 19 of the Tour de France.

00:03:18, 2 hours ago