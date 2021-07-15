Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins praised Jonas Vingegaard for his efforts at the Tour de France.
The 24-year-old Danish international rider finished second on Thursday and claimed second overall, and Wiggins was keen on the rider.
"It's a huge race from him. I'd never heard of him before this race," he admitted.
Tour de France
It's up to everyone else to try something new - Wiggins defends Pogacar
- Opinion: Mas spoils party as generous Pogacar tries to gift Vingegaard a win
- Pogacar on verge of second title after winning final test in moutnains
- It's up to everyone else to try something new - Wiggins defends Pogacar
"I've been impressed by him this whole race through. He's been fantastic.
"The people to come through into the GC, like Carapaz, and Vingegaard who weren't expected to be here. Vingegaard might have been, but not have expected to have finished as high as he has.
Stage 18 Highlights - Tadej Pogacar gives another reminder of his class
"Carapaz has been here for Geraint [Thomas], when Geraint's chances fell away with the race.. [Primoz] Roglic went home, he went his first stage down in the Alps.
"It's a very different race, I heard Roglic is still going to the Olympics."
https://shows.acast.com/re-cycle-the-cycling-history-podcast/episodes/when-floyd-landis-did-the-impossible-on-the-road-to-morzine
"There was a lots of fresh legs but this climb, the severity wasn't that hard. t was underwhelming to be honest," he admitted.
"They changed the green for the sprinters. I think for the last couple of years, whoever wins the yellow jersey. as well.
"G's team was fantastic again. They didn't want for the grupetto to form. They did their thing, very clever. They've been admirable, the way they rode for him.
"Mark Cavendish, 10 years from his first green jersey to win his next one."
- - -
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
‘One of our biggest arguments’ – Cavendish recalls row on Tourmalet
Tour de France
Opinion: Mas spoils party as generous Pogacar tries to gift Vingegaard a win
Tour de France
Stage 18 Highlights - Tadej Pogacar gives another reminder of his class