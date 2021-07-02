Tour De France stage 7 winner Matej Mohoric has described the unbelievable feeling of claiming a first win on the Tour.

The Bahrain Victorious rider took the stage, finishing ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) who took second place at 1’20”. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) made up the top three.

Mohoric has now completed Grand Tour grand slam following victories at the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta.

However, the 26-year-old Slovenian, who teared up as he approached the line to seal the achievement, ranks this latest victory about the rest.

"I've won at the Giro and Vuelta but this is the Tour, it's the biggest race, so this is something else.

“I think it will take time to settle in.

The Verzon to Le Creusot stage was the longest leg of this year's Tour at a gruelling 249km - the longest for over 20 years, since the Belfort to Troyes stage (254.5km) in 2000.

Mohoric's previous Grand Tour victories came first in Stage 7 of the Vuelta in 2017, and then stage 10 of the 2018 Giro - both of which were also the longest stages of the respective races.

The rider believes this is no coincidence and revealed he planned to put all his efforts into the stage as well as describing the strategy that ultimately secured him victory.

“I think I’m good at the super long stages. I can keep pace for a long time”

"I knew it was a good stage for me and I saw there was only one more stage after this that suits me so I focused on this.

"I somehow got into the breakaway, saw there were some super strong riders.

I didn't think I could make it on the last climb if I was with them if I waited so I decided to go early.

"When there was a gap I said why not?

“I really couldn’t believe it until the last kilometre”

Mohoric also claimed the Polka Dot jersey for leading the mountains classification.

