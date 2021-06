Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'I’ve got big bruising' - Chris Froome on injuries after horror crash

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) has revealed he is still in “quite a lot of pain” after being caught in a mass pile-up on Stage 1 at the Tour de France. The Briton was among the riders wiped out with 7.5km remaining on a chaotic opener on Saturday.

00:00:55, an hour ago