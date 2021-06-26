Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Julian Alaphilippe takes brilliant solo win after two huge pile-ups mar Stage 1 finale

France’s Julian Alaphilippe swapped the rainbow bands for the yellow jersey after winning a dramatic opening stage of the Tour de France in swashbuckling style. The world champion attacked two kilometres from the finish to take a brilliant solo win in Landerneau after two huge pile-ups marred the finale of a tough curtain raiser in Brittany, with four-time winner Chris Froome hitting the deck.

00:04:53, an hour ago