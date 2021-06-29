The Tour de France ground to a halt for one minute for a half-baked protest against the current safety rules in the sport.

Reports swirled around before the race that the peloton would make a strong statement against the route that saw a spate of crashes on Stage 3.

However, the bunch initially seemed reluctant to stop riding with France’s Julian Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck–QuickStep team among those pushing it on the front at the start of Stage 4.

The protest only came about when Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) weaved through to force the protest after a kilometre of racing.

After a minute’s pause, and no clear message from those on the road, the race resumed with Alaphilippe quickly appearing on his own at the front.

“If you don’t know anything about cycling, you don’t know anything about what’s happened, and you just take a look at the image you just saw, I think it’s pretty clear you’re not going to react to that ‘protest’ because it wasn’t strong enough. It didn’t promote any clear message,” said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

“We don’t have any idea what happened. I’m afraid it makes the sport look a little Mickey Mouse, doesn’t it.”

