Movistar Team's Marc Soler has pulled out of the Tour de France after suffering fractures in both his arms.

The Spaniard suffered acute pain in his right wrist and was left unable to properly steer his bike, but did still finish the stage almost half an hour behind eventual winner Julian Alaphilippe.

He was taken to hospital afterwards and has now been ruled out of the Tour.

"It was such a difficult day," teammate Enric Mas said afterwards.

"The first stage of the Tour is always about avoiding crashes, with lots of stress. In my case, I always kept a good position with help from Iván, Imanol, Jorge… the whole team really helped.

"I was one of the last few riders able to get past the first crash, with Miguel Ángel [Lopez] and Marc, right behind me, then involved.

"It’s so awful, it was such bad luck – I hope both Marc, who seems to be suffering a lot with his wrist, and Miguel Ángel can recover time and energy.

The Tour will carry on, it’s still 20 days left and it will be really hard for everybody.

Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) DNF following the awful Stage 1 crash Image credit: Getty Images

Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama - FDJ) all did not finish the first stage so are also out.

Four-time Tour de France Chris Froome started Stage 2 after suffering swelling and bruising from the big crash seven kilometres from the end of Stage 1.

"I'll try to get through today," the 36-year-old said.

"Just survive today's stage and hope that over the coming days it starts to feel better."

