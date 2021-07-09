Mark Cavendish put in a brilliant sprint to equal the record of legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx of 34 Tour de France stage wins.

Cavendish had a brilliant lead-out train for the majority of the final stages but in the final corner things got a little complicated.

However Cavendish found his own space and powered through for a historic win.

Tour de France Riders caught up in horrible crash on side of hill AN HOUR AGO

Whilst it was mostly a very quiet stage at the start there was another horrendous crash with just over 60km to go.

Simon Yates was the big name caught up in the crash and he was one of multiple abandonments in the end.

More to follow...

Tour de France Yates forced to abandon Tour after tough hillside crash 2 HOURS AGO