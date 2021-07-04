Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Mark Cavendish in tears after crossing the line just in time on Stage 9

Cavendish who has already won Stages 4 and 6 this year, finished 35’49” down on Sunday’s winner Ben O’Connor – but crucially 97 seconds inside the time limit imposed by race organisers. Cavendish was all smiles as he crossed the line flanked by teammates Michael Morkov, Tim Declercq and Dries Devenyns. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:37, 34 minutes ago