Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – Mark Cavendish’s emotional interview: 'I thought I was never coming back'

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) was overcome with emotion after claiming a first win in five years at the Tour de France. Cavendish sprinted clear in the final moments to take Stage 4 and move onto 31 wins at the Tour – three behind the all-time record holder Eddy Merckx.

00:02:24, 19 minutes ago