Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Michael Woods escapes serious collision after crashing on Stage 14

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) had a “lucky” crash on Stage 14 at the Tour de France. The Canadian was in the breakaway when he hit the deck on a descent with 50km remaining on the run from Carcassonne to Quillan, sliding out across the road as two riders were forced into evasive action.

00:00:40, an hour ago