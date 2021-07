Cycling

Tour de France 2021 news - 'He started it all' - Bradley Wiggins pays tribute to Tom Simpson

Former Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins is back on the bike for this year's edition of Le Tour and in this segment he pays tribute to a true legend of British cycling, Tom Simpson. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:14, 20 minutes ago