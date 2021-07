Cycling

Tour de France 2021 news - Highlights: Mark Cavendish creates history with 34th stage win at Le Tour

Watch the highlights of the 13th stage from the 2021 Tour de France as Mark Cavendish created history with his 34th stage win. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:04:36, 16 minutes ago