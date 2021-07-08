“Today Nils Politt has ridden like the wind – the next big thing in German cycling,” announced Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary as Bora-Hansgrohe bounced back from losing their star rider Peter Sagan to a knee injury.

From a breakaway that included the world champion Julian Alaphilippe and fast finishers Andre Greipel, Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec, Germany’s Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) played his cards right by attacking early to ensure Stage 12 did not come down to a sprint.

After blustery winds played early havoc and made for a hectic opening half-hour, the 27-year-old German got into a strong 13-man break that established a maximum lead of 16 minutes over the peloton.

Politt then went clear with fellow powerhouses Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) and Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) with 40km remaining of the 159.5km stage through the breathtakingly beautiful Ardèche region of southern France. The rangy rouleur proceeded to ride his rivals off his wheel with just under 10km remaining – never looking back as he time trialled himself to a maiden Tour win in his fifth appearance.

The German was able to savour the biggest win of his career in front of the crowds at Nîmes before lifting his bike over his head in celebration after a fist pump in the finish zone with the Australian Sweeny, who was pipped for second place by Erviti, the veteran Spaniard.

Switzerland’s Kung, who hit the wall on an uncategorised climb just ahead of Politt’s decisive attack, held on for fourth place before the remnants of the break came home with Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) pipping Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in what could have been the sprint finish had Politt not taken the bull by the horns with his aggressive riding in the finale.

Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led the peloton home just under 16 minutes in arrears to add three points to his green jersey tally on a day he was deprived of the chance to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour stage wins.

Despite blustery winds threatening to take hold of the race, it was a day of GC stalemate with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) easily defending his yellow jersey and retaining his large cushion of 5’18” over Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo).

More to follow...

