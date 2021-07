Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – ‘Nothing unusual’ – Tadej Pogacar ‘knew’ Richard Carapaz was bluffing

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) revealed he had extra incentive to catch Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on Stage 17 at the Tour de France after the Ecuadorian refused to cooperate on the front.

00:02:17, an hour ago