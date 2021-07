Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'Off the charts' - The Breakaway reacts to Tadej Pogacar and his masterful performance

Speaking on The Breakaway Dan Lloyd and Brian Smith were in awe of the performance from Tadej Pogacar on Stage 8 of the Tour de France.

00:01:49, 2 hours ago