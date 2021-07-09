Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - On board Stage 12 as Germany’s Nils Politt gave his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to smile about

Germany’s Nils Politt gave his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to smile about following the withdrawal of Peter Sagan by soloing to victory in Nîmes. Politt picked the pockets of his fellow escapees after proving to be the strongest of a 13-man break in Stage 13 to win a maiden Tour de France stage in style. "Nils Politt has ridden like the wind," announced Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

