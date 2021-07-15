Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) has revealed he had a blazing row with Eurosport expert Bernie Eisel on the Col du Tourmalet in 2010.

The squabble happened when they were teammates at T-Mobile Team, with Eisel trying to encourage Cavendish as the Manx’s hopes of reaching Paris started to fade in the final week.

The pair rode in silence, Cavendish said, as their colleagues disappeared up the “horrible” climb.

It proved to be the final test for the Brit, who recovered quickly to take two of the next three stages including the finale on the Champs-Elysees.

Cavendish will be hoping to repeat the trick on Thursday, with the Tourmalet again on the menu as the final test ahead of three kinder stages – including two he will have his sights fixed on.

“How many times have we done the Tourmalet together?” asked Cavendish to Eisel.

“So the Tourmalet, for those watching at home, is where Bernie and I had one of our biggest ever arguments. We rode him on the left, me on the right, and we didn’t speak to each other the whole way up.

“We got back together down in the valley. It’s horrible. We’ve just got to get through it.”

Cavendish needs one more stage to secure the all-time record of stage wins at the Tour, having equalled Belgian legend Eddy Merckx’s tally of 34 in 2021.

