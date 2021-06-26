Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme admitted that Saturday’s opening stage of the Tour de France had been designed with Julian Alaphilippe in mind – and the French world champion duly delivered with an astonishing win to secure the yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe darted out of the wheel of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Dries Devenyns with 2.3km remaining to open up a gap over his rivals on the steepest part of the final climb, the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups.

Last year’s champion, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, briefly led the chase alongside fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic as two of the favourites for the yellow jersey showed their hands early. But Alaphilippe’s gap was too big and the world champion held on to add another huge win to his growing palmares.

The 29-year-old Alaphilippe became the first Frenchman since Bernard Hinault in 1981 to win the opening stage of the Tour de France while displaying the famous rainbow bands.

But an action-packed opening stage was also marred by two huge crashes in the final hour of racing, with a spectator causing one devastating pile-up before a second crash inside the final 10km tore through the peloton and could well have ended the hopes of four-time winner Chris Froome before the race had really got started.

Israel Start-Up Nation’s Froome was one of scores of riders to hit the deck at high speed as a horrifying incident played out at the business end of the 198km stage. It came shortly after Germany’s Tony Martin was knocked off his bike by a fan brandishing a cardboard cut-out, causing a knock-on effect through the pack.

Froome finished 14 minutes in arrears while a bloodied Martin came home almost 17 minutes back. Germany’s Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) was forced to abandon. Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) conceded five minutes on his Tour debut while Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) was the big GC casualty after crossing the line 1'49" down on the stage winner.

In the event, the stage was contested by only around 20 riders after the fallout from the two crashes. And after being teed up by two Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates, Alaphilippe made his decisive move early and before his rivals could find their rhythm.

Australia’s Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) pipped Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) for second place eight seconds down in a small chasing group that also included Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and former Tour winners Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

The hotly tipped Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, making his Tour debut for Alpecin-Fenix, could only take 20th place while his big rival Wout van Aert, the Belgian champion from Jumbo-Visma, took 24th after battling back from falling into a ditch during the Martin incident.

