A roadside spectator who caused a mass pile-up at the Tour de France in June has gone to trial on Thursday.

The French woman held a large cardboard sign towards a television camera, standing in the way of oncoming cyclists at Stage 1. Her actions caused Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) to crash and created a nasty domino effect.

Wout van Aert, Primoz Roglic (both Jumbo–Visma), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Marc Soler (Movistar) were just some of the others who crashed.

Tour de France Sagan signs two-season deal with Team TotalEnergies after leaving Bora-Hansgrohe 03/08/2021 AT 18:13

The sign read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" – which roughly translates as "COME ON GRANDDAD-GRANNY"

‘I have no sympathy’ – Wiggins on fan who caused huge Stage 1 crash

The woman was arrested and will now go on trial in Brest, France. She faces a fine and potentially a jail sentence.

"The public is key to cycling races, it must remain that way, but it must be done with respect for the physical integrity of the riders," said Romuald Palao, a lawyer for the Professional Cyclists' Association CPA, who is party to the trial.

"This case is representative of what can happen with people who want to take centre-stage themselves with pictures, videos. It has to be done with a minimum of common sense and this was not the case there."

A lawyer for the defendant declined to comment on the trial, while the Tour de France withdrew their own lawsuit, saying the case had been blown out of proportion.

Tour de France Cavendish says family is his priority with 2022 contract talks yet to start 21/07/2021 AT 10:57