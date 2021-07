Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'Spoke too soon!' - Mathieu van der Poel eventually cracks on Stage 8 climb

It was always going to be a tough stage for yellow jersey leader Mathieu van der Poel and it was no surprise when he eventually cracked on the Stage 8 climbs, which meant that he will lose his leader's jersey. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:59, an hour ago