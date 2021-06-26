Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 10:47-17:00 Live

159km to go: Shoe change for Van der Poel

The man who would be in yellow this evening has stopped to change his shoes, oddly. Better now than at the foot of the final climb, I guess. The gap is still 3'15" for the six leaders - and the Brittany fans are out in their droves, which is nice to see after all the troubles of the past year or so.

165km to go: Deceuninck and Alpecin lead chase

Tim Declercq of Deceuninck-QuickStep - aka the Breakaway Killer - takes up his usual position on the front of the pack as he leads the chase. It's unlikely the Belgian is working for Mark Cavendish today - the steep finish is ideally suited to Julian Alaphilippe, who will hope to pick up the race's first yellow jersey with a win.

Alpecin-Fenix are also there because they want Van der Poel to win on debut, while the Ineos Grenadiers team of 2018 champion Geraint Thomas are riding en masse right behind - doing their best to keep their man (and other GC candidates) out of trouble.

170km to go: Van Poppel takes KOM point

Danny van Poppel takes the single point over the top of the Cat.4 Cote de Rosnoen (3km at 4%). So he's level with Campenaerts at the top of the nascent KOM standings - although the Belgian isn't in this six-man break despite his active start. The gap back to the pack is still around three minutes although the UAE Team Emirates squad of defending champion Tadej Pogacar have come to the front - surely the Slovenian can't be eyeing the win today? It wouldn't be a surprise - although Marc Hirschi is probably a more likely candidate.

La Course: Vollering victorious

Earlier today, Demi Vollering secured a sensational success for Team SD in the one-day La Course event, that culminated in a nail-biting finish. The Team SD star powered home in a thrilling sprint finish that saw Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) coming home in second and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo Visma) third.

Here's a full race report and below you can watch how the Dutch start did it...

Vollering victorious after sesational La Course finish

175km to go: Swift makes it six

The British rider manages to close the gap and so the break is now up to six riders as they approach the second categorised climb of the day. The peloton, meanwhile, is now three minutes in arrears so it looks like they're happy to let this one go - for now.

180km to go: Five clear

Frank Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) is joined by compatriot Anthony Perez (Cofidis), the Spaniard Christian Rodriguez (Total Energies) and Dutch duo Ide Shelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Danny van Poppel (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert). They have one man - Connor Swift of Arkea-Samsic - in pursuit. The peloton is almost a minute back now so this could be the one which sticks.

184km to go: Bonnamour takes it up

Local rider Frank Bonnamour puts in a dig on the front to open up a gap. He's part of a all-French B&B Hotels p/b KTM team 37.5% of which are called Cyril. Bonnamour sparks a response from around a dozen riders but they are reeled in. His gap is small and he will be joined soon by some others...

188km to go: Campenaerts takes first KOM point

There's just the single point up for grabs over the first categorised climb of this Tour - the Cat.4 Cote de Trebeolin - which is snaffled up by Victor Campenaerts, who is a man on a mission today. That mission is probably the polka dot jersey because there's no way the burly Belgian will win at Landerneau. That climb was just 0.9km long at an average gradient of 5.1% - the kind of hill that makes the roads in these parts so draining for the cyclist.

195km to go: CRASH!

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) took things up on the front as the fast start to the stage continued - and then, entering a dangerous chicane, two riders came a cropper with a padded piece of road furniture (from Trek and TotalEnergies) while another two tangled up their bikes. An ominous beginning - but it didn't look too serious, thankfully.

198km to go: They're off!

Christian Prudhomme emerges from the sunroof of his red Skoda, whips out his flag, gives it a wave - and the 108th edition of the Tour de France is under way! There's a flurry of attacks from the outsets sparked by the Belgian Victor Campenaerts, whose Qhubeka-Assos team are also in a special kit this year. He's joined by many other riders - and it's clear that the Brittany-based French teams B&B Hotels and Arkea-Samsic want to get in the mix today...

Van der Poel the favourite today?

Most people think that Mathieu van der Poel will be in the mix for the victory today as the rangy Dutchman makes his eagerly anticipated Tour debut. It's also his Alpecin-Fenix team's first appearance in the world's biggest bike race - and today, they have been given special dispensation to wear a special kit paying homage to Van der Poel's grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, and his Mercier team of old.

Stat attack

Some info here about today's opening stage of the Tour...

Distance: 197,8 km

Climbs: 6

Points for the polka dot jersey: 8

Points for the green jersey: 50

Bonus time: 10-6-4 seconds for the first three riders at the finish

The last time the Tour came to Brest was only 13 years ago and winner that day of the opening stage from Brest to Plumelac in 2008 was none other than Alejandro Valverde, who is part of a strong Movistar team this year as he makes his 15th appearance in the Tour. That year also marked the first Tour appearance for three future winners of the race: Chris Froome, Andy Schleck and Vincenzo Nibali - two of whom are here again this year...

Bonjour le Tour!

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France. The long wait is over. Not quite the usual 11-odd months - coronavirus and the Olympics means it's just over nine months since the last Tour ended - but that's all the better for us fans. The riders are currently edging their way through the 11km neutral zone in and around the Breton coastal town of Brest, so stay tuned for all the action.

Here's what we can expect from today's 198km stage - which includes six lower-category climbs as the race gets under way not with the usual bunch sprint finish or prologue, but with a punchy uphill ramp at Landerneau.

Imagine feeling regret, fear, perhaps even a bit of shame, for having fulfilled a childhood ambition. This happened to Rini Wagtmans in the Swiss city of Basel on the morning of Sunday 27th June 1971 on a crazy day that would see the young Dutchman and the rest of the Tour de France peloton ride three legs through three different countries from the crack of dawn until tea time.

“Like many young people, I always dreamed of wearing the Yellow Jersey,” Wagtmans, now 74, tells Re-Cycle. “But when [Félix] Lévitan [the organiser of the Tour de France] came with the jersey and said it was for me, I was really shocked.”

Wagtmans’ reasoning was quite clear. He’d been selected on the new Molteni team to ride in the service of Eddy Merckx, who had ambitions of wearing yellow from start to finish on his way to a third consecutive Tour win. But just one day in, this quest had been derailed – quite inadvertently – by one of his domestiques.

“It was a real surprise for us,” Wagtmans recalls. “Later, Eddy wasn’t angry with me, and he told me to enjoy my time in the jersey. But he did say to me: ‘Rini, why are you doing this? You know this isn’t a game – it’s a real job that I’m busy with.’”

Wagtmans would go on to be a key member of the Molteni team that weathered a storm to deliver Merckx to a third triumph of a race that is, as Merckx’s biographer William Fotheringham declares in Merckx: Half Man, Half Bike: “now famous for a single day, the stage to Orcières-Merlette in the southern Alps, when Merckx was tested as never before”.

Wagtmans’ accidental Yellow Jersey came a week before that fateful 11th stage where Luis Ocaña crushed Merckx – on the first day of action following the opening prologue. It was a ridiculous three-part split stage that crossed three European borders and saw the Yellow Jersey change hands twice – and the Green Jersey on three occasions. Not only did it set the tone, but it introduced the upcoming Wagtmans as one of the key players in the Cannibal’s eventual grinding down of his great Spanish rival.

This is the tale of how one plucky Dutchman unknowingly denied his teammate the Yellow Jersey for a third of a day, before restoring order to the race, winning a stage of his own, and then fighting tooth-and-nail once Merckx lost the Maillot Jaune off his own back.

