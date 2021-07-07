Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 10:39-17:04 Live

178km to go: Gruppo compatto

It's all back together and there's an apparent truce following the next flurry of attacks which followed the reeling in of Rickaert and Ballerini. The likes of Cavendish and Gilbert are still very much to the fore, as is Marco Haller of Bahrain-Victorious. Alex Aranburo of Astana isn't: the Spaniard has a flat tyre and will need to fight back on. Relentless stuff here.

185km to go: Two clear, others following

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) zipped clear on his own and was then joined by Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep). They combine to open up a gap of around 10 seconds on the peloton, from which a handful - and then a dozen - riders manage to extricate themselves. Interestingly, Wout van Aert is one of those trying to bridge over.

190km to go: Geschke's dig comes to nothing

Simon Geschke, the bearded German who has been rather quiet in this Tour so far (indeed, I only saw him on that long stage to Le Creusot when he crossed the line alongside Primoz Roglic some nine minutes down on the winner that day, Mathieu van der Poel) but he's entering the kind of terrain which suit his strengths. The Cofidis rider opens up a small gap but he's joined by no one and is eventually reeled in.

195km to go: Feisty start

Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert are among the riders who look very keen to get away today. We've also seen Peter Sagan pushing the pace and Mark Cavendish - presumably with the early intermediate sprint in mind - keeping alert to developments. Nothing has stuck yet, but today is the kind of historic stage that attracts a certain type of rider - the De Gendts, the Nibalis, the Alaphilippes, the Mollemas, the Gilberts, the Geschkes...

199km to go: Stage 11 under way!

Christian Prudhomme, masked up in the sunroof of his trusty red Skoda, waves his flag at Kilometre Zero and this stage has started. There's no response for a few hundred metres with the peloton riding along in a block... but then the torch paper is lit and the attacks come a gogo.

Perfect conditions as riders approach the official start

The peloton is making its way through a long 8km neutral zone ahead of the official start today. The sun is out and there's a slight breeze but it's a good temperature and pretty much ideal conditions for what could be the queen stage of this race. Nairo Quintana, the polka dot jersey, had to drop back for a bike change after a mechanical, but he appears to be back now. His compatriot Sergio Henao or Qhubeka-NestHash also needs a new bike after an apparent puncture. Also, we're seeing lots of Israel Start-Up Nation riders near the front so perhaps Michael Woods is going to try something today... or Chris Froome?!?

Bonjour le Tour! It's time for Mont Vent-two...

Yes, it's the moment we've all been waiting for... the first ever double ascent of Mont Ventoux in Tour de France history. It's the climax to a captivating 199km stage that includes two fourth-category leg-stretchers and the Cat.1 Col de la Liguiere ahead of the first ascent of Ventoux from the western approach via Sault, followed by the descent to Malaucene, then around and up again via the traditional Bedoin approach, ahead of a second descent to the finish in Malaucene.

Here's what it looks like in a bit-sized visual snippet... and you have to feel for the likes of Mark Cavendish and the gruppetto.

'Different gravy' – Cavendish could win seven stages at this Tour, claims Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins has backed Mark Cavendish to win seven stages at this year’s Tour de France after the Manx Missile made it a three-peat in 2021.

Deceuninck-QuickStep nailed the finale on Stage 10 to catapult Cavendish to victory and strengthen their grip on the green jersey.

The 36-year-old is now within one stage of Eddy Merckx’s all-time record (34) and looks a strong bet to eclipse the Belgian legend with four sprint opportunities still on the menu.

However, he must first survive an ominous double ascent of Mont Ventoux on Wednesday, with the reward immediately coming with two flat stages. Cavendish on Sunday’s brutal Stage 9.

When asked if Cavendish could win seven stages at this year’s Tour, Wiggins replied: “He could, he very much could.

“He’s reclaimed his number one spot [in the world]. You can only beat who’s there and Cav’s done a sterling job, he’s different gravy.”

Re-Cycle: When man mountain Eros Poli conquered Mont Ventoux

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. It’s a mantra that often rings true in cycling – usually when a favourite crashes out of a big race and their rivals, or the teammates usually employed entirely in their service, grab the opportunity with both hands. When Lion King Mario Cipollini was ruled out of the Tour de France in 1994, his not-so-rodent-like sprint pilot Eros Poli proved himself to be the mightiest mouse in the business.

After two failed long-distance breakaways – in the stifling Aquitaine region of France, and in the Pyrenees – the Italian colossus soloed clear of the peloton on the oppressively hot Stage 15 from Montpellier to Carpentras.

The profile of the 231km ride through Provence was wholly unremarkable save for the almighty spike towards the end: the deathly climb up Mont Ventoux and the descent down to the finish. If you’re not familiar with the legend of Ventoux, here’s a passage from the introduction to Jeremy Whittle’s memoir to the mythical mountain:

“Visible from the Alps, from the Pyrenees and from 35,000ft, Mont Ventoux is a mountain so singular, so identifiable, that pilots flying south towards Italy and the Cote d’Azur use its bleached summit as a reference point. The vast, unmistakable bulk of the ‘Giant of Provence’ dominates the rolling landscape of the Drôme and Vaucluse regions of the south of France. The gruelling ascent has become one of the most feared and revered climbs in cycling.”

To Whittle, the “inspirational and intimidating” Ventoux is not merely one of the sport’s most renowned ascents, it is the climb with the richest history and one “that most embodies both the grandeur and the darkness of professional racing”.

- - -

