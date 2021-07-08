Stage 11 recap

How best to bounce back from coming second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint? By conquering the legendary Giant of Provence for what you describe as “the best victory” of your already illustrious career.

Beaten by Cavendish on the flat on Tuesday, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made amends with a victorious ride from the breakaway over a gruelling double ascent of Mont Ventoux – as the green jersey battled behind to beat the time cut by seven minutes.

On a day which started badly for the Belgian champion’s Jumbo-Visma team – with the early withdrawal of German veteran Tony Martin following yet another crash – Van Aert’s Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard showed his class behind with a stinging attack from the yellow jersey group that put race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the red on the second ascent of the mythical climb ahead of the nail-biting descent to the finish.

Next up, Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Cavendish will have a chance to draw level with Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour stage wins on Thursday with the 159.5km Stage 12 to Nîmes, where he took his fourth Tour win back in 2008.

