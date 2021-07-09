Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 10:44-16:59 Live

220km to go: Stage 13 under way!

There's an ever-so-slight delay as we wait for Richard CArapaz to get back into the pack after the Ecuadorian had a mechanical issue during the neutral zone. But once everyone's present and correct, Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and the race is on! There's a crosswind coming from the right and although a handful or riders come to the front and show a little bit of early interest, it's in no way as feisty as yesterday and the pace is considerably closer. A nervous start...

Tour de France Politt restores order to peloton and keeps Cavendish celebrations on ice 14 HOURS AGO

Bonjour le Tour! Riders readying in the neutral zone...

The peloton is rolling out of Nîmes ahead of the official start of this all-important final flat day before the Pyrenees. Can Mark Cavendish level Eddy Merckx's record before the mountains or will he have to wait until he's battled through five days of hills and peaks and high-altitude finishes - and beaten the time cuts - before having another go in Stage 19 or Stage 21 in Paris?

On paper, it's a stage which suits Cavendish and the other sprinters - but if a strong break goes like yesterday then there's no guarantee it won't be caught, especially if Deceuninck-QuickStep don't get any help in controlling things. Just the one categorised climb on the menu - but it's a long stage of just under 220km, and it's very hot (30C) in the south of France. There's also a bit of wind...

Order restored by Politt as the Tour takes a step back from the epic

After a succession of epic and emotional performances since Julian Alaphilippe won on the opening day in Brest, normality returned to the Tour de France on Thursday with a welcome workmanlike victory from Nils Politt that was still no less impressive than those of his more illustrious predecessors. Felix Lowe on the day the 2021 Tour was brought back down to earth.

Politt's maiden win on the Tour won’t make the same headlines as some of the other triumphs we have seen since Alaphilippe swashbuckled into yellow in Brittany – nor will it be remembered by anyone as a focal point of the race, or even a particularly remarkable moment.

But it changed the life of the man who executed it with such aplomb and put a smile back on Bora-Hansgrohe’s face after Sagan’s farewell. And let’s be honest, we didn’t need a big battle for yellow or green again – just like, after a succession of Michelin starred meals, we often crave the simple pleasures of a burger. Politt gave us just that: a no-frills burger with fries and coleslaw. And it was bloody delicious.

Stage 12 recap - Politt 'rides like the wind' to win Stage 12 from breakaway

From a breakaway that included the world champion Julian Alaphilippe and fast finishers Andre Greipel, Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec, Germany’s Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) played his cards right by attacking early to ensure Stage 12 did not come down to a sprint.

After blustery winds played early havoc and made for a hectic opening half-hour, the 27-year-old German got into a strong 13-man break that established a maximum lead of 16 minutes over the peloton.

Politt then went clear with fellow powerhouses Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) and Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) with 40km remaining of the 159.5km stage through the breathtakingly beautiful Ardèche region of southern France. The rangy rouleur proceeded to ride his rivals off his wheel with just under 10km remaining – never looking back as he time trialled himself to a maiden Tour win in his fifth appearance.

Stage 12 highlights: Politt triumphs from breakaway, Cavendish takes sprint behind

- - -

Tour de France Politt 'rides like the wind' to win Stage 12 from breakaway 19 HOURS AGO