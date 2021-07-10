Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 11:05-16:30 Live

70km to go: One in 10 chance?

Three become 10 and it looks like the stage winner will be one of these riders who now hold a gap of 2'30" over the peloton: Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange), Omar Fraile (Astana-PremierTech), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo). Who's your pick?

73km to go: Woods takes KOM points

This time it's the Canadian who takes maximum points over the summit of the Croix de Morts ahead of Poels - that puts him level with Nairo Quintana and on 50pts in the KOM standings. He should be our new polka dot jersey tonight. Poels meanwhile is up to 47pts now. But the leading trio will be joined by the chasers to form a 10-man super group quite soon.

75km to go: French foursome form

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) and B&B Hotels duo, Quentin Pacher and Pierre Rolland, have formed a quartet after getting out of the pack. So this is the state of play: our three leaders have 30 seconds on the chase group, 1'45" on the French foursome, 2'55" on the peloton and almost eight minutes on a gruppetto that includes the green jersey.

80km to go: Cattaneo back ahead of climb

Our leading trio start the next climb, the Cat.2 Col de la Croix des Morts (6.8km at 5.7%) and it looks like we're going to see a big dual between Poels and Woods for the polka dot points today - and, perhaps, the stage. Their advantage over the seven chasers is only 40 seconds though, with the peloton at around two minutes.

90km to go: Duo with 30 seconds now

Poels and Woods have 30 seconds on Cattaneo, who himself has 25 seconds on a chasing group of seven: Bauke Mollema and Guillaume Martin joined Konrad, Higuita, Chaves, Fraile and Meintjes in pursuit. The main pack, led by UAE, is 1'35" down.

95km to go: Poels takes KOM points

Woods went from distance but Poels plugged away before the summit before catching up then pipping the Canadian for the maximum 5pts. That puts the Dutchman up to 44pts with Woods, who took 3pts, now on 45pts. So they’re both ahead of Wout van Aert now (43pts) but Quintana remains in the polka dot hotseat on 50pts.

97km to go: Woods makes it a trio

The UAE Team Emirates train comes to the front of the pack in a bid to assert some control for their yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar, but not before Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) and Spanish champion Omar Fraile (Astana-PremierTech) go clear. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) are also trying their luck.

On the front, meanwhile, the Canadian Woods has joined Poels and Cattaneo in a trio that has 35 seconds over the pack.

99km to go: Cat.2 Col de Montsegur

After Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) has a little dig ahead of the climb, a duo went clear - Wout Poels and Mattia Cattaneo. The Dutchman is clearly thinking of taking back the polka dot jersey he wore for a day earlier in the race, while the Italian senses a chance to keep the QuickStep wagon rolling. They're on the Col de Montsegur now which is 4.3km at 8.7%. Michael Woods, another polka dot contender, is doing his best to bridge over.

102km to go: Big names sniffing around

Geraint Thomas, Miguel Angel Lopez and Wout van Aert are on the nose of the peloton as if anticipating the impending fireworks from the next climb, which is coming right up. What a relentlessly active start to today's stage - and now we see Mark Cavendish and his trusty leadout man Michael Morkov dropping off the back, quite understandably.

107km to go: All over for the break

Dries Devenyns bridges over to the break from the peloton in what is clear spoil tactics for the intermediate sprint. The Belgian comes to the front and takes second place behind Rockaert, with Michael Matthews and Sonny Colbrelli coming over for seventh and eighth when the peloton comes through just seconds later. That will see Cavendish's lead come back into double figures again (he had a 101-point lead on Matthews going into the stage).

Meanwhile, Stefan Bissegger hit the deck near the sprint for some reason - he's okay but needs a bike change.

110km to go: Small gap in peloton

Around 30 riders seem to have edged ahead following a series of surges from Simon Geschke of Cofidis. It will probably spell the death-knell for these five escapees, who are: Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rickaert and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels). It looks like Bahrain-Victorious are hungry because Sonny Colbrelli, the Italian champion, fancies some intermediate sprint points to keep the pressure on Mark Cavendish and Michael Matthews.

115km to go: Haller the latest to have a pop

The break is still only 300m and 22 seconds ahead as Marco Haller of Bahrain-Victorious has a dig off the front of the pack. The Austrian is pegged back as the road continues to rise up towards the intermediate sprint at Lavelanet. These are roads often used in the Ariégeoise sportive, which I rode back in 2015 I think it was. Lovely roads to cycle on - but unforgiving with their constant lumps and bumps. More attacks from behind sees the gap come down to 15 seconds.

125km to go: Double bike change for Bilbao

Pello Bilbao has had some issues with his steed. He needed to change his bike near the summit and then again part way down the descent. The race is really on now and we have numerous riders off the back including sprint duo Nacer Bouhanni - bashed up after his fall yesterday - and Andre Greipel, who had a puncture. The five leaders still have that precarious lead of 35 seconds so it continues to be very unsettled.

39 KOM points up for grabs today

Nairo Quintana still wears the polka dot jersey. The Colombian has 50pts with his nearest challenger, Wout van Aert, up to 43pts after his starring role in the double ascent of Mont Ventoux. Canada's Michael Woods is one point back and ahead of Dutch duo Wout Poels (39pts) and Bauke Mollema (36pts). Any of these guys could be in polka dots tonight if they play their cards right. And both Woods and Van Aert have been in the thick of it today.

133km to go: Cattaneo attacks before summit

Not content with having won five out of the previous 13 stages - four of those through Mark Cavendish - Deceuninck-QuickStep have been very much to the fore today with early attacks from Alaphilippe and Asgreen. Well, now we have the Italian Mattia Cattaneo having a pop - his acceleration sparks a reaction from a rider from Israel Start-Up Nation, Michael Woods, just as the camera on the back of the peloton picks out Chris Froome starting to go backwards.

Over the top of the climb it was Sbaragli who took the 2pts ahead of Skujins. But this quintet only has 12 seconds now on the strung-out peloton after Cattaneo's acceleration.

135km to go: Cat.3 Col du Bac

"There's going to be fireworks on this first third-category climb," says Sean Kelly, who's licking his lips as the five leader hits the Col du Back (3.1km at 5.3%). Their advantage is still only 40 seconds as behind we see an instant attack by the first man to don polka dots this year - the Dutchman Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe. But his time off the front doesn't last long...

140km to go: Cort... again

The Dane is caught and he's also Cort. As the road narrows and starts to edge uphill towards the foot of the first climb, Steven Kruijwijk comes to the fore again - he looks like he's very keen to get involved in the move which eventually does stick today. Cort then takes it up with another dig in a bid to coax out some big-hitting companions. He gets one in Julian Alaphilippe, but the duo ease and we go back to zero. The five riders still only have 30 seconds so they're not going to survive unless a strong group successfully manages to counter.

144km to go: Five in the break now

The chasers have caught the previous lone leader so we now have five out clead with a gap of just 45 seconds on the pack. Magnus Cort has just zipped clear for EF Education-Nippo but he only has about 20 metres on the pack who are keeping him on a tight leash.

149km to go: Asgreen aggressive

We're on a little kicker ahead of the first climb and Denmark's Kasper Asgreen looks like he's using it as a platform to go clear and join some of those riders up the road. He came out of the wheels of Harry Sweeny, who has been very active these past few days for Lotto Soudal, and has now strung out the front of the pack as many - including Mohoric - try to join him.

Sbaragli has 35 seconds on the four chasers (Skujins and Rickaert caught Turgis and Chevalier) and 1'15" on the peloton. The Asgreen dig comes to nothing but he's still on the front and waiting for another chance.

154km to go: Two in pursuit, then another two

French duo Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels) are doing their best to bridge over to Sbaragli while the Latvian champion Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) has just gone clear of the pack with Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix). None of these riders are exactly blockbuster names and the peloton seems to have eased up a little ahead of the first climb where we will no doubt see some more big-hitters try to get involved.

158km to go: Sbaragli goes clear

The Alaphilippe group came to nothing, which was a shame, and now there's just the single rider out ahead - the Italian Kristian Sbaragli of Alpecin-Fenix. There's a lot of interest from others, though, and we even saw Welshman Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers trying his luck off the front just now.

165km to go: Alaphilippe goes clear

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) go clear with a small gap. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) tried to get involved but he couldn't bridge over. Pacher was on the offensive in the finala yesterday while the other two have already won stages in this Tour.

170km to go: Peloton back together...

... but it's incredibly strung out because the pace is high! The world champion Julian Alaphilippe looks pretty hungry - he's on the front and sniffing out an opportunity, inadvertently making things fairly rotten for his teammate Declercq on the back. Sergio Heneo, meanwhile, has a flat tyre and needs a change.

174km to go: Four clear with small gap

Our current leaders are Steven Kruisjwijk (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious). But their advantage is small as numerous riders look to bridge over as the peloton rampages along a straight road lined with plane trees.

180km to go: De Gendt on the move

There are multiple attacks and the Belgian breakaway specialist is at the fore - as is Kasper Asgreen of Denmark. On the other side of the peloton, Tim Declercq - heavily bandaged after his fall yesterday - is clinging on for dear life. He's going to suffer big time today.

183.7km to go: Stage 14 under way!

Movement from the outset with a flurry of attacks. There are going to be some tired legs today - especially from those who crashed yesterday in that incident with the gravel and a drop off the road into bushes and trees. Warren Barguil and Soren Kragh Andersen elected not to start today after they were involved in that crash which ended the race for Simon Yates, Lucas Hamilton and Roger Kluge. That puts us down to just 149 riders.

Bonjour le Tour! And it's time to climb...

It's the first of five days in the Pyrenees with a day that takes in the foothills of Cathar castle country. Five categorised climbs are on the agenda on what should be a big day for both the yellow and polka dot jerseys. Here's the profile of the 183.7km route to Stage 14.

Stage 13 recap - Cavendish creates history

It wasn’t pretty and it was far from orthodox – but Britain’s Mark Cavendish now stands tall alongside the great Eddy Merckx as the leading stage winner of the Tour de France.

The 34th stage win of Cavendish’s Tour career – and fourth of a remarkable comeback race – came after a scrappy and fiercely contested bunch sprint in Carcassonne, with Danish veteran Michael Morkov ensuring his teammate took the win by completing a slick one-two for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Spain’s Ivan Garcia (Movistar) and Dutchman Danny van Poppel (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) completed the top five after a sweltering 220km stage through the Languedoc region of south-west France.

From start to finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep played a blinder – monitoring the early breakaway attempts, keeping a lid on the three-man move once it did go up the road, regrouping after Tim Declercq was involved in a large pile-up with 60km remaining, then putting out all the fires on a frantic approach to Carcassonne.

Highlights: Cavendish creates history with 34th stage win

Cavendish was brought to the flamme rouge behind a blue train of Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini and Morkov. But a series of turns disrupted the sprint and saw QuickStep react by having Ballerini zip clear inside the final few hundred metres.

Spaniard Garcia led the chase on Ballerini with Morkov and Cavendish in his slipstream, while Philipsen came around the outside of the green jersey entering the final straight. As Garcia caught Ballerini, Morkov powered past, expertly checking his speed before the line to ensure Cavendish made the headlines with the latest landmark win of an astonishing comeback.

