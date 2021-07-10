Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Stage 14 Highlights: Bauke Mollema stars, Michael Woods into polka dots despite crash

Dutch veteran Bauke Mollema soloed to glory after riding clear from a strong breakaway early to take the Stage 14 spoils at Quillan. Canada’s Michael Woods secured the polka dot jersey while Frenchman Guillaume Martin moved into second place on GC, just over four minutes down on Tadej Pogacar, who retained the yellow jersey ahead of Sunday’s slog into Andorra.

00:04:07, 34 minutes ago