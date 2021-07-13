Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Stage 16 Highlights: Patrick Konrad takes solo win as GC favourites ease home

Patrick Konrad soloed to glory in sodden Saint-Gaudens to win Stage 16 of the Tour de France on a day of attrition for Tadej Pogacar and his GC rivals. Pogacar chalked off another day in yellow after coming home in a select group containing the entire top 10 a whopping 14 minutes down on the Austrian national champion, who secured Bora-Hansgrohe’s second victory of the race.

00:04:47, 2 hours ago