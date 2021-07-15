Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 12:15-17:00 Live

112km: Perichon joins Alaphilippe

Just when it looks like Julian Alaphilippe's time out ahead was over, the world champion is joined by compatriot Pierre-Luc Perichon, who taps him on the bottom and urges him to tuck in and press on despite the peloton breathing down their neck. This gives the QuickStep man a second wind and they open up a gap on the pack in their bid to join the leaders.

118km: Juul-Jensen leads break over the top

It's the Dane who goes over the summit in pole position to take the solitary KOM point. But that's the least interesting development in the last few minutes... We just saw a tangle between Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) and Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) with both riders hitting the deck after leading the chase on a small chase group riding off in pursuit of Alaphilippe. Wout van Aert, the Belgian champion, Wout Poels, the polka dot jersey, and Geoghegan Hart all look to be attentive to all the moves and on the front.

Pacher and Henao are both on their way after changing bikes, with the Frenchman clearly unhappy with the Colombian for his role in that touching of wheels that caused the crash.

120km: Alaphilippe with small gap ahead of climb

After an acceleration by Franck Bonnamour - who has had a super debut Tour for B&B Hotels - his compatriot Julian Alaphilippe zips clear in his rainbow bands. The Frenchman hits the starts of the first climb - the Cat.4 Cote de Notre-Dame de Pietat (2.6km at 5.6%) - with a 20-second gap on the peloton, trailing the three leaders by 25 seconds.

125km: Active on the front of the break

Frenchman Cyrul Barthe (B&B Hotels) zipped off in pursuit of the leading trio but he has just been swept up by the peloton which has riders from Movistar, Team DSM and Ineos Grenadiers sniffing around on the front. For Ineos it's Tao Geoghegan Hart, who has not looked anything remotely like the rider who won the 2020 Giro d'Italia in his debut Tour appearance. The gap for the leaders, meanwhile, is up to 55 seconds.

129.7km to go: Stage 18 under way!

It's the usual sight of a masked-up Christian Prudhomme emerging from the sunroof of his red Skoda to wave his yellow flag and get this final mountain stage of this Tour going. And we have an attack from the outset from a trio of riders: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange) and Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash).

Vingegaard mechanical in neutral zone

The Danish tyro Jonas Vingegaard needs a bike change after an issue before the official start. He battled back yesterday after Richard Carapaz's bluffing on the Col du Portet - and second place behind Pogacar saw the Jumbo-Visma debutant rise up to second place in the GC after Rigo Uran conceded the bast part of two minutes.

Bahrain Victorious hotel raided by police

The big overnight news is that French police have raided Bahrain Victorious' team hotel. Police searched the team's base on Wednesday evening with directeur sportif Milan Erzen confirming the raid. "Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it," he said about the visit from police.

Read all about it in full below...

Riders edging through the neutral zone in Pau

It's another overcast day in Pau, the gateway to the Pyrenees, but there's no rain and its not as cold as the past two days - reflected in an absence of leg/arm warmers in the peloton. We have 144 riders left in this race with over four hours separating yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar and lanterne rouge Tim Declercq in the general classification. Here's what's on the menu today, with two fourth-category climbs preceding the intermediate sprint ahead of the two HC tests - the Col du Tourmalet and the final climb of Luz Ardiden.

Stage 17 recap

A fifth Tour de France stage victory in only 38 stages to date – and a first ever in the famous yellow jersey – saw Tadej Pogacar all but secure a second triumph in the world’s biggest bike race.

The 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider left rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for dead in the closing moments of the Col du Portet – but only after Ecuador’s Carapaz put in a stinging attack that had Pogacar on the ropes and sent the Danish debutant Vingegaard very much in the red.

Pogacar reeled Carapaz in and then sat on his rival’s wheel – mirroring the Ineos leader’s antics over the course of the entire climb – as Vingegaard fought back after the tunnel marking the final kilometre. A last kick on the sweeping ramp to the finish was enough for Pogacar to take his second stage win of the race by three seconds over Vingegaard, with Carapaz crossing the line another second back.

