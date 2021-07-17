Cycling Tour de France | Ad-Free 14:55-19:15

Stage 20 re-cap

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) doubled up – adding Stage 20 to his Stage 11 win – with victory in the individual time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) came home in a time of 36’50” to take eighth on the day and all but seal a second successive Tour de France win.

Jumbo-Visma rider van Aert finished in a time of 35’53” with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick Step) second and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third.

The result means that Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) defended their spots as second and third on the podium, with Pogacar holding a 5’20” advantage over Vingegaard heading into Sunday’s processional stage to Paris, where Mark Cavendish will go for cycling immortality.

Pogacar - sitting on an insurmountable-looking 5'45" lead over second-placed Vingegaard in the GC - finished eighth on the day after producing a restrained, controlled ride. He goes into Sunday's processional stage to Paris with 5'20" advantage over the Dane.

Barring incident or accident, Pogacar will win a second Tour aged just 22 and Wiggins said post-race that the Slovenian is a rider of rare talent. It's been a while since we have seen someone as talented as him,” Wiggins told Bernie Eisel at the finish.

He's on the verge of winning a second Tour de France at such a young age. He looks beautiful on the bike.

The UAE-Team Emirates rider only soared into yellow on Stage 20 of the 2020 edition of the race following a spectacular implosion from Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma). But he has been in the maillot jaune since the start of Stage 9 of this year’s race.

And Wiggins has backed him to dominate the sport moving forward.

“He's won this Tour by over five minutes, [and it is] seven minutes to [Richard] Carapaz,” added the 2012 Tour de France winner.

They are big time gaps and he could dominate this sport. We said it before that [Egan] Bernal could win seven. But this kid really could because he's backed it up. I think it's harder to win your second Tour than your first.

“He's come back and he's defending his title with class, and he's picked up where he left off last year on La Planche des Belles Filles. He is a class act. Brilliant.”

