8.8km: Martin the early pace-setter

Tony Martin is currently the fastest rider at the first intermediate check, clocking 11:58. Austria's Marco Haller is one second back and Marc Hirschi is 11 seconds in arrears. Actually, Hirschi is down in provisional fourth now because Chris Froome has come through 10 seconds down on Martin. This used to be his domain but Froome 2021 is not the same Froome as the one in his pomp, even the one three years ago.

Tour de France Opinion: More stage wins and the green jersey are not beyond Cavendish, Mark II 16 HOURS AGO

More stage wins and green jersey not beyond Cavendish, Mark II

As Mark Cavendish capped a sensational Tour de France comeback with an emotional victory in Fougères on Tuesday, Felix Lowe asks just how the race’s new green jersey can go in a Tour he never expected to ride, let alone star in?

When Cav won his first Tour de France stage in 2008 two-thirds of the current peloton had not yet turned 18, seven riders had not yet hit double figures, while yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel was just a 13-year-old yet to try his hand at cycle-cross.

Thirteen years on – and five after his previous visit to the top of a Tour podium – Cavendish has now notched his 31st victory on the world’s biggest bike race, edging him ever closer to Eddy Merckx’s landmark tally of 34 Tour stage wins. Any talk of Cavendish rewriting the history books one month ago would have been met with mild derision – but after Tuesday’s wonderful performance, even the Cannibal himself may start to lose some sleep...

Hirschi, Pedersen and Froome down the ramp

Also on the course now are some other big names: Marc Hirschi (UAE-Team Emirates), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and, just now, Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation). Hirschi was one of the breakthrough riders of the 2020 Tour after starring in multiple breaks en route to winning a stage on his debut - all ahead of a big money move from Sunweb to the team of Tour champion Tadej Pogacar. But the Swiss separated his shoulder in that high-speed pile-up that marred the end of the opening stage and so he's been riding in the pain cave ever since.

Former world champion Pedersen has also been in the wars, while four-time Tour champion Froome looked like he was going to have to withdraw on day one after he. too, came down badly in that big crash. The Briton managed to finish the stage but he's a whopping 29 minutes down on GC already. But he'll take heart from Mark Cavendish's victory yesterday - proof that 36-year-olds who have been written off by everyone can still turn things round...

Tony Martin in the saddle

The German time trial champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) has just got his TT under way. How he will fare is anyone's guess - but he'd be forgiven taking it easy and not going all in given his role here on the Tour (supporting teammate Primoz Roglic) and his bashed-up body. Remember, it was Das Panzerwagen who went down hard in that crash caused by the spectator with her cardboard sign on Saturday - and then Martin crashed again in the incident two days later which saw teammate Robert Gesink crash out of the race after Geraint Thomas lost control going over a sleeping policeman.

Polka dot jersey on the course

The fourth rider to get started today is the Dutch debutant Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe. We've seen a lot of him in this race so far - most notably in breakaways on the opening three days - earning him the polka dot jersey. Schelling leads the climbers' competition with 5pts against compatriot Mathieu van der Poel's four points.

Stage 5 TT under way!

Armund Grondahl Jansen (Team BikeExchange) is the first rider down the ramp today. The Norwegian is 35:53 down on GC in 177th place going into the stage. Down he goes and this TT has officially started. Jansen is followed by Arkea-Samsic duo Clement Russo and Dan McClay, the British fastman showing off some road rash on his right knee. He won't be the only one - and it's going to be interesting to see how many of the riders cope after all those crashes earlier in the week.

GC showdown ahead...

Bonjour le Tour! Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first major GC showdown of this year's Tour - the 27.2km time trial in and around Laval. It's a largely flat parcours that runs in a clockwise circuit between Changé to Laval. It's a mildly windy and slightly overcast day in the Mayenne as the race bade farewell to Brittany yesterday after four drama-filled days. The two intermediate time checks come at 8.8km and 17.2km ahead of the finish - and the first rider is about to go down the ramp...

Stage 4 recap - ‘The magician is back!’ - Cavendish claims fairytale win on Stage 4

Stop the clock. Turn back time. Six years after Mark Cavendish won in Fougères during his last spell at QuickStep, the 36-year-old won again in the same fortified Breton town to complete his remarkable comeback to cycling’s top table in what is proving to be an unbelievable Indian Summer for the Manx sprinter.

Back on the Tour for the first time in three years, Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ended a five-year drought on the world’s biggest bike race in true nail-biting fashion – soaring past Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and holding off a late surge from France’s Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) after lone escapee Brent van Moer (Lotto Soudal) was swept up in dramatic fashion just metres from the finish.

Cavendish’s 31st victory on the Tour saw him leapfrog French teammate Julian Alaphilippe to the top of the green jersey standings as Carlton Kirby declared "the magician is back" on Eurosport commentary.

"This team have some of the best riders in the sport and the stars aligned for me,” Cavendish said after bushing away the tears. “After so many years it's nice to have some good luck for a change.”

'I thought I was never coming back' - Tearful Cavendish on win

Cavendish ‘very much capable’ of breaking Merckx’s stage wins record - Kelly

Sean Kelly has backed Mark Cavendish to break Eddy Merckx’s record of stage wins at the Tour de France after the Manx’s win on Stage 4.

Cavendish made an emotional return to the top of cycling on Tuesday after being propelled to victory by his Deceuninck–QuickStep teammates.

The 36-year-old, who admitted he never thought he would race again at the Tour let alone win, moved to 31 wins at the Grand Tour – three behind Merckx.

And Kelly believes that his sudden renaissance can propel him beyond the Belgian legend.

"It's a real dream now. Mark knows he can beat these guys,” said Kelly.

“Coming into this Tour he knew he had to have the feeling that he can do something but you're always concerned how fast the new guys are in the final 100 metres.

“Now he's done it, now he's got the confidence and he has the team around him, that record - he very much capable of getting it."

'He’s just unbelievable' - Praise rolls in for hero Cav

Cavendish will have a chance to double up soon with another flat stage awaiting the peloton on Thursday after a 27km individual time trial.

“An amazing sprint and an amazing guy the way he’s made this recovery,” continued Kelly.

“He’s just unbelievable. He’s got it for many years and is back where he was many years ago. He was just waiting in that wheel then kicked for it and comes over comfortably enough.

“Another guy might try to take it much earlier but Mark Cavendish has that experience and that power. He’s got that fitness level again, where does it come from? He’s worked on it for a long time and it doesn’t come just like that.

“At any level you need that mental power to get back in there but at the higher level of course there are more expectations on you.

“The press [were] going to ask: ‘are you finished, are you going to win another race’. Suddenly something just clicked but it’s all that work as well.

“It takes a lot of time to get back. That’s what Mark has been through. He’s been working on it and now he is getting the fruits of it.”

