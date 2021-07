Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Stage 9 highlights as Ben O'Connor takes victory on wet and windy in the Alps

Ben O'Connor secured his first ever Tour de France stage win after navigating some gruelling climbs to put himself in GC contention, although Tadej Pogacar held on to the yellow jersey after an impressive late attack. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:39, an hour ago