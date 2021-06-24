Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) bids to defend the title he snatched on the final competitive stage in 2020. The Slovenian stunned compatriot Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Stage 20 individual time trial, allowing him to wear the yellow jersey into Paris.

Both riders will return but this time there is an extra threat: a rejuvenated Ineos Grenadiers. Ineos had a difficult 2020 Tour as Egan Bernal battled a back injury, leaving them without a serious GC challenger, but return with an imposing squad. Former champion Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz will share leadership duties, with Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart poised as super-domestiques.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–QuickStep) is out to make an impression having worn yellow at the past two Tours - although not when it truly matters. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) also arrive with GC ambitions.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) headlines the sprinters' party, having been drafted in for the 2020 green jersey Sam Bennett. Can he close the gap on Eddy Merckx in the all-time stage wins chart? The Brit is on 30, four behind the legendary Belgian.

