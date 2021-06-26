An overzealous fan caused a huge crash during the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

A fan on the side of the road contrived to hit Tony Martin with a placard causing a huge pile-up that brought down most of the rest of the peloton, with Wout van Aert, Primoz Roglic (both Jumbo–Visma), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Marc Soler (Movistar) coming down hard.

47KM TO GO: HUGE CRASH!

Oh no, oh no... this is not what we want to see. There's a huge pile-up in the pack after Tony Martin is hit by the placard being held by a spectator on the side of the road. The result is pretty sickening - the German veteran hits the deck hard and is soon covered by bodies, with riders left sprawling across the road and in the ditch. This will take quite some time to unpick. Wout van Aert looks like he went down badly, as did Sonny Colbrelli and Marc Soler of Movistar.

“A mass crash!” exclaimed Rob Hatch on commentary.

This is chaos! This is exactly what we didn’t want on the first day of the Tour de France. An absolute disaster!

When a replay emerged, Hatch added:

“It was a supporter, it was a supporter! Oh no! That is a sickener! I think we might be counting the cost of this for a while!

Brian Smith on co-commentary had words of condemnation for the fan, adding:

You can see the lad on the side of the road is just trying to get on television – a stupid, stupid thing! A stupid, stupid mistake by a supporter at the side of the road pretty much takes down the whole of the peloton.

Riders who escaped the crash – mainly Deceuninck-QuickStep and Ineos – took their foot of the gas and sat up to account for the crash, but Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) would have to abandon.

