Tour de France 2021 - ‘Stupid! This is chaos!’ – Overzealous fan causes huge crash that brings down entire peloton

Stage 1 of the Tour de France descended into absolute chaos on Saturday as an overzealous spectator caused a huge crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France. Tony Martin (Jumbo–Visma) was hit by a placard as a fan attempted to crane their way on to the TV coverage.

00:02:47, an hour ago