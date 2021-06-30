History looked to be repeating itself as Tadej Pogacar donned a white skinsuit and humbled the entire Tour de France peloton in a time trial – but this time round, unlike the fateful Stage 20 of last year’s race, the Slovenian did not end up with the yellow jersey.

Victory in the 27.2km race against the clock between Changé and Laval saw defending champion Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) move within eight seconds of Mathieu van der Poel after the Dutchman from Alpecin-Fenix defended his yellow jersey with grit and determination on Wednesday.

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) looked set to pick up a maiden Tour stage win until 22-year-old Pogacar – the sixth-last rider down the ramp – pulled out all the stops to clock a time of exactly 32 minutes to confine the Swiss TT champion to second place by 19 seconds.

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard took third place at 27 seconds ahead of Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, who was three seconds further behind Pogacar’s winning time.

Van der Poel still had around four kilometres of his time trial to ride by the time Pogacar had knocked Kung out of the hot-seat – and despite claiming he expected to concede the race lead ahead of the stage, the 26-year-old held onto the race lead valiantly by clocking the fifth-best time of the day, 31 seconds down on Pogacar.

Primoz Roglic, last year’s runner-up from Jumbo-Visma, and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) both limited their losses off the back of their crashes earlier in the race. Roglic finished 44 seconds down on his compatriot for seventh place – enough to rise into the top 10 – while Welshman Thomas rose six places to 12th at 1:54 after posting the 16th best time.

