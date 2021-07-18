Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) paid tribute to his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) during his coronation at the Tour de France.

The 22-year-old rode ahead of the peloton with compatriots Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) on the final stage before holding up Roglic’s race number.

Roglic was expected to be Pogacar’s closest challenger but withdrew after failing to recover from a heavy crash in the first week. The pair swapped places on the final competitive stage in 2020 – a dramatic twist that catapulted Pogacar onto the global stage.

Pogacar will win his second Tour title later on Sunday when the race concludes on the Champs-Elysees, with tradition dictating that the yellow jersey is not attacked on the final day.

UAE’s octet earlier fanned across the road to celebrate back-to-back victories at cycling's main Grand Tour.

UAE celebrate Pogacar’s coronation

