Wout van Aert doubled up – adding Stage 20 to his Stage 11 win – with victory in the individual time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) came home in a time of 36’50” to all but seal a second successive Tour de France win.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider van Aert finished in a time of 35’53” with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick Step) second and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third.

The result means that Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) defended their spots as second and third on the podium, with Pogacar holding a 5’20” advantage over Vingegaard heading into Sunday’s processional stage to Paris.

The early running was made by Stefan Bisseger (EF Education First Nippo) and Dane, Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), with Bjerg setting a provisional best time that was beaten just a few moments later by the Swiss TT specialist. Bisseger was able to enjoy some time in the hotseat, until another Dane knocked him off the top spot.

Asgreen rocketed into the top spot with his time of 36'14", a mark that would only be beaten once by the remaining riders down the ramp.

Van Aert's performance was an explosive one, with the Belgian road champion tearing through the best times at each intermediate check on his way to the finish line.

This close to Paris, it was gratifying to see that no riders were cut for being outside the time limit, and Mark Cavendish was in particularly high spirits at the end of his effort – which came very early in the day's action.

‘You just absorb it’ – Mark Cavendish on the Time Trial

Cavendish will attempt to break the all-time record for Tour de France stage wins on the Champs-Elysees tomorrow.

---

