Wout van Aert doubled up – adding Stage 20 to his Stage 11 win – with victory in the individual time trial in Saint-Emilion on Saturday. Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) came home in a time of 36’50” to all but seal a second successive Tour de France win.
The Team Jumbo-Visma rider van Aert finished in a time of 35’53” with Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick Step) second and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third.
The result means that Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) defended their spots as second and third on the podium, with Pogacar holding a 5’20” advantage over Vingegaard heading into Sunday’s processional stage to Paris.
Tour de France
'An incredible day for him' - Wiggins full of praise for Mohoric after Stage 19 victory
The early running was made by Stefan Bisseger (EF Education First Nippo) and Dane, Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), with Bjerg setting a provisional best time that was beaten just a few moments later by the Swiss TT specialist. Bisseger was able to enjoy some time in the hotseat, until another Dane knocked him off the top spot.
Asgreen rocketed into the top spot with his time of 36'14", a mark that would only be beaten once by the remaining riders down the ramp.
Van Aert's performance was an explosive one, with the Belgian road champion tearing through the best times at each intermediate check on his way to the finish line.
This close to Paris, it was gratifying to see that no riders were cut for being outside the time limit, and Mark Cavendish was in particularly high spirits at the end of his effort – which came very early in the day's action.
‘You just absorb it’ – Mark Cavendish on the Time Trial
Cavendish will attempt to break the all-time record for Tour de France stage wins on the Champs-Elysees tomorrow.
---
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Tour de France
Stage 19, as it happened - Mohoric soloes to superb second win from break
Tour de France
It's not done and dusted 'but Vingegaard has his stage win' - Wiggins