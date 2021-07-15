Another Grand Tour hat-trick from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) saw the Slovenian extend his lead in the Tour de France after a brutal ride over the Col du Tourmalet and up to Luz Ardiden in Stage 18. An exciting finale saw Pogacar toy with his GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz before dancing clear in the final kilometre to secure his third stage win of the race.

A carbon copy of Wednesday’s finish on the Col de Portet saw the Danish tyro Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) edge Ecuador’s Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for second place, with Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) and Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Stand-Up Nation) completing the top five.

Victory saw the 22-year-old UAE Pogacar extend his lead to 5’45” over Vingegaard, with Carapaz a further six seconds in arrears ahead of the final GC test – Saturday’s 30km individual time trial to Saint-Emilion. A third stage win matches Pogacar’s haul from his debut Vuelta in 2019 and his debut Tour last year. His latest display of uphill demolition saw him blast ahead of Dutchman Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) in the polka dot jersey king of the mountains competition.

Tour de France Pogacar ‘knew’ Carapaz was bluffing 21 HOURS AGO

Only an unprecedented collapse far dearer than that suffered by his compatriot Primoz Roglic last year can now deny Pogacar a second Tour de France victory this Sunday in Paris.

A day to forget for Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) saw the Colombian veteran hit the wall on the Col du Tourmalet en route to finishing nine minutes down, dropping from fourth place to 10th in the general classification.

More to follow.

- - -

Tour de France Opinion: Carapaz bluffs onto the podium but Pogacar doesn’t fluff his lines 21 HOURS AGO