Tadej Pogacar is content with the start he has made in the Tour de France with his UAE Team Emirates squad.

Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to second place at stage two of the Tour de France at Mûr-de-Bretagne as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed outright victory.

That came as he also defeated Roglic to a bonus sprint, and he is one second of Roglic and third in the General Classification.

Speaking after the race, Pogacar said: “It was a good day.

“First things first, everyone in our team started the stage: it makes us happy that Marc [Hirschi] recovered well from yesterday’s crash.

“I would have liked to win, but I am also happy to see Mathieu van der Poel win. It would have been difficult for me to win today, because there were many guys following my every move.”

“In the end I took the second place, and I’m happy with that,” continued Pogacar.

“It was a surprise for me to see Mathieu attacking on the first climb, even if he joked at the beginning of the stage with me that we three [Pogačar, Roglič, Van der Poel] should go on the attack today. I’m happy with where I am right now. I’m pleased with my shape and with how my Tour de France is looking.”

Speaking on Eurosport, Wiggins identified the two Slovenians as having marked each other out as their respective main challengers for the title this year.

“For the first two days these two [Pogacar and Roglic] have been pretty closely matched and they’ve marked each other out of it,” explained Wiggins.

“They’ve not given each other an inch, which shows you that they both see themselves as the first and second on the podium this year at the Tour. They don’t seem too concerned with anyone else.”

