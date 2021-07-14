A fifth Tour de France stage victory in only 38 stages to date – and a first ever in the famous yellow jersey – saw Tadej Pogacar all but secure a second triumph in the world’s biggest bike race.

The 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider left rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for dead in the closing moments of the Col du Portet – but only after Ecuador’s Carapaz put in a stinging attack to put Danish debutant Vingegaard very much in the red.

Pogacar matched Carapaz’s attack and then sat on his rivals wheel – mirroring the Ineos leader’s antics over the course of the entire climb – as Vingegaard fought back after the tunnel marking the final kilometre. A last kick on the final sweeping ramp to the finish was enough for Pogacar to take his second stage win of the race by three seconds over Vingegaard, with Carapaz crossing the line another second back.

Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) gave the home fans something to cheer on Bastille Day by riding clear of a chase group to take fourth place at 1’19” before Australia’s Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) rallied to complete the top five.

“It’s a perfect day and to win in the yellow is something I cannot describe,” Pogacar said after extending his lead in the general classification to 5’39” over Vingegaard. By taking the 40 KOM points at the finish, the Slovenian also moved up into second place in the polka dot jersey classification, just 11 points down on the Dutchman Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious).

After bluffing his way to third place, Carapaz rose to third place at 5’43” with Colombia’s Rigo Uran (EF Education-Nippo) now over seven minutes down in fourth place after finishing in ninth place.

